LISTEN: Alex Murdaugh’s 911 calls from botched suicide attempt

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released 911 calls Friday from the Sept. 4 incident officials have described as a botched suicide attempt by Alex Murdaugh.

In addition to the redacted audio, SLED released the redacted incident report from the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office.

In the first of two 911 calls made by Murdaugh, he told a Hampton County dispatcher he was by a church on Salkehatchie Road. He said he received a head injury from someone he thought would help him change his flat tire but shot him instead.

Two bystanders also called 911 and described a man on the side of the road, covered in blood and waving his hands.

“He looks fine, but it kind of looks like a setup, so we didn’t stop,” the caller said.

SLED has since announced Murdaugh admitted to orchestrating the shooting so his surviving son Buster could collect on a $10 million life insurance policy.

The state agency said Murdaugh gave a gun to Curtis Smith and told Smith to shoot him.

The 61-year-old Smith was arrested in the investigation on assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

Murdaugh was charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and filing a false police report.

Murdaugh calls 911

911: “OK, what’s going on?”

Murdaugh: “I got a flat tire and I stopped and somebody stopped to help me and when I turned my back they tried to shoot me.”

911: “Oh, OK. Were you shot?

Murdaugh: “Yes. But I mean, I’m OK.”

911: “You shot where? Where were you shot at?”

Murdaugh: “Huh?”

911: “Did they actually shoot you or they tried to shoot you?”

Murdaugh: “They shot me but—”

911: “OK. You need EMS?”

Murdaugh: “Well, I mean, yes. I can’t drive. I’m having trouble seeing and I’m bleeding a lot.”

911: “What part of your body?”

Murdaugh: “Uh, I’m not sure. Somewhere on my head.”

911: “Your head?”

Murdaugh: “Somewhere on my head. Somebody just stopped for me, ma’am.”

…

911: “OK and what’s your name? I’m still here, I’m still on the line with you. What’s your name?”

Murdaugh: “Alex Murdaugh.”

911: “Alex Murdaugh?”

Murdaugh: “Yes ma’am.”

911: “And you said you were driving and you got a flat tire and somebody stopped to help you and they shot you?”

Murdaugh: “Well, they pulled over, yes ma’am, like they were going to help me.”

911: “OK, stay on the line with me.”

Murdaugh: “I’m bleeding pretty bad.”

…

911: “And can you give me a description of the person that shot you or shot at you?”

Murdaugh: “Yes ma’am. I mean it was a white fella.”

911: “A white male?”

Murdaugh: “I’d say a fair amount younger than me. Really, really short hair, um. Do you have an ambulance coming ma’am?”

911: “Yes sir, yes sir. Stay on the line, I’ve got them on the way.”

Bystander calls 911

Caller: “We’re on Salkehatchie Road and there is a man on the side of the road with blood all over him and he’s waving his hands.”

911: “He’s just laying there waving his hands around?”

Caller: “He looks fine, but it kind of looks like a setup, so we didn’t stop.”

911: “Oh, I don’t blame you.”

2nd 911 call by Murdaugh

Incident report