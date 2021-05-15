LIST: Savannah food pantries

A man wearing a mask loads a box of food into the back of an SUV in Savannah, Ga., as jobless workers lined up in their cars at a drive-thru food bank on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Savannah business leaders and a local charity arranged the drive-thru food bank to help hospitality industry workers left jobless as the coronavirus has virtually shut down Savannah’s $3 billion tourism economy. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Listed below are a handful of local food pantries and their donation schedules.

• St. Paul CME Church: every third Friday of the month from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

• St. James the Less Catholic Church: every very third Saturday of the month from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

• Wesley Community Centers of Savannah: 1st and 2nd Wednesday of the month 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

• Masjid Jihad: The second and fourth Saturday of the month from 8:00am – 9:00am

• Old Savannah City Mission: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

• First Bryan Baptist Church: third Saturday of every month from 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

For a full list of Savannah food pantries, click here.