LIST: Savannah food pantries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Listed below are a handful of local food pantries and their donation schedules.
• St. Paul CME Church: every third Friday of the month from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
• St. James the Less Catholic Church: every very third Saturday of the month from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
• Wesley Community Centers of Savannah: 1st and 2nd Wednesday of the month 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
• Masjid Jihad: The second and fourth Saturday of the month from 8:00am – 9:00am
• Old Savannah City Mission: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
• First Bryan Baptist Church: third Saturday of every month from 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.
For a full list of Savannah food pantries, click here.