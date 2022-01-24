List: Places to help you prepare to file your taxes

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website. On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax rate on a family making $75,000 dollars a year would go from 12% to 25%. A current federal tax rate of 12% applies to families making up to $80,000, or individuals making up to $40,000. That would still apply under Biden, who has vowed publicly not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. (Associated Press)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s tax season, and experts are warning Americans to expect delays.

An Internal Revenue Services (IRS) worker shortage coupled with pandemic-related changes is to blame for the significant backlog. The IRS is still processing more than 11 million tax returns from last year.

Electronic filing and setting up direct deposit is the fastest way to get a refund. IRS said most taxpayers should get refunds within 21 days with the deadline to file being April 18.

Listed below is a list of tax professionals to help you prepare your taxes, for free.

Neighborhood Improvement Association

Located at 1812 Abercorn St., Savannah, Ga.

Open Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Thursday from noon to 8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Phone number: 912-447-5577

United Way of Effingham County-Rincon

Located at 711 Zitterour Dr., Rincon, Ga.

Open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s Community Center — begins Jan. 31

Located at 812 West 36th St., Savannah, Ga.

Open Monday through Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Phone number: 912-447-0578

Economic Opportunity Authority — begins Feb. 1

Located at 618 W Anderson St.. Savannah, Ga.

Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Phone number: 912-238-2960 Ext. #145

Savannah Technical College — begins Feb. 1

Located on the Savannah Campus at 5717 White Bluff Rd.

Open Tuesday only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pembroke Public Library — begins Feb. 1

Located at 1018 Camellia Dr., Pembroke, Ga.

Open Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

First Baptist of Richmond Hill — begins Feb. 2

Located on 83 Rushing Street, Richmond Hill, Ga.

Open Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

United Way-Liberty County — begins Feb. 3

Located at 301 Olive Street, Hinesville, Ga.

Open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hispanic Community Center-Savannah — March 5 only