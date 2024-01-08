SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Monday, Jan. 15. The federal holiday marks the birthday of King.

Below are several local events planned in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

SAVANNAH

Savannah Country Day School will honor Martin Luther King Jr. with a Day of Service, an all-school project on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The school is collaborating with over 30 Savannah-based nonprofit organizations for a range of community service activities. Students will hold in-class discussions with nonprofit representatives regarding the organization’s mission. Following that will have the chance to participate in hands-on projects that benefit the various participating nonprofits.

Several grades will travel off-campus for community service projects, including Union Mission, Repurpose, Over the Moon Diaper Bank, Habitat for Humanity and Tybee Beach Clean.

Local non-profit organizations working on-campus on Jan. 10 include

Step Up Savannah

CURE

Inspiritus

Renegade Paws Rescue

Elevate Savannah

Horizons Savannah

Safe Shelter

Loop It Up Savannah

Ronald McDonald House

Tharros Place

One Love Animal Rescue

United Ministries of Savannah: Emmaus House Soup Kitchen

Savannah Supports Ukraine

Savannah Wildlife Rescue

Brightside Advocacy

One Hundred Miles

Emmaus House

Caretta Research Project

Red Cross

Second Harvest Food Bank

TYBEE ISLAND

Saturday, Jan. 13, Tybee Island will host its 11th Annual Tybee MLK Human Rights Program honoring the 95th Birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Tybee Post Theater.

At 2 p.m., the Parade In Place will take begin at the Tybee Post Theater. In attendance will be Grand Marshal Tammy Stokes, Chatham County Superior Court Judge. Hot beverages will be provided by Tybean Art & Coffee Mobile Van.

At 3 p.m. there will be the Tybee MLK Human Rights Program inside the historic Tybee Post Theater.

Highlights for the day will include Mayor Walter Parker being posthumously given the Tybee MLK Legacy Award.

JESUP

This year, downtown Jesup will host a parade starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday the 13th. The event will include three judges for the parade.

The Grand Marshall will be Betty Sapp, a retired educator. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and the second woman to be inducted into the Wayne Co. Sports Hall of Fame, behind Martha Rawls Smith.

On Sun, Jan. 14, there will be a Unity Program held at 3 p.m. at Resurrection Baptist Church led by Rev. Dale Moore, a retiree from the Department of Family and Children Services and a veteran who is married to Joyce Moore.

Keyonna Sease will be the speaker for the NAACP Unity Breakfast. Sease is the current drum major for the Wayne County High School Marching Band.

HILTON HEAD

On Monday, Jan. 15, Hilton Head Island High School will hold a parade starting at 10 a.m., beginning and ending at the Hilton Head Island High School parking lot.

Following the parade, an MLK memorial program will take place in the Seahawk Cultural Center at 11 a.m.

A fellowship luncheon in the High School Cafeteria at 12:30 p.m.

For more information about the HHI celebration, click here

BLUFFTON

The Bluffton MLK Observance Committee plans to host several events from Jan. 12-15 to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Starting at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, Bluffton will host an MLK Memorial Parade. The route will go from Pritchard St. through Old Town Bluffton.

Before the parade, there will be a Memorial Program & Youth Day at the May River Theatre starting at 12 p.m.

Following the parade, a Community Picnic at the Bluffton Oyster Factory Park will be held starting at 3 p.m.

The 38th Annual MLK Banquet, “Transforming the Dream” will be held on Friday, Jan. 12, at 5:30 p.m. The Banquet will be held at the Rotary Community Center, located in Oscar Frazier Park.

The committee will also hold the Ol’ School Gospel Camp Meeting on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 3 p.m. This gospel event will be held at The First Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Bluffton and will feature musicians, local choirs, male chorus groups, quartets, vocalists and faith leaders from around the community.

For more information about the celebration, click here.