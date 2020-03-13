LIST: Local cancellations, changes due to coronavirus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, News 3 is On Your Side with a running list of cancellations and postponements here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. From schools and sports to local events, take a look through the changes below.
St. Patrick’s Day festivities
- Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and festival have been postponed
- Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed
- The Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce Member, Fun Travels, has canceled its St. Patrick’s Day Shuttle
- CAT has canceled St. Patrick’s Day shuttles and schedules regular service
Georgia schools and universities
- The University System of Georgia has suspended classes for two weeks. This includes:
- Savannah State University
- Georgia Southern University
- East Georgia State College
- The Savannah College of Art and Design announced all spring quarter classes will be offered online only at their Savannah, Atlanta and Lacoste campuses. This includes spring commencement ceremonies.
- Saint Leo University’s Savannah Education Center classes will move online beginning Monday, March 16
South Carolina schools and universities
- Beaufort County School District is postponing non-essential, out-of-district student trips for the next 30 days
- The University of South Carolina Beaufort announced the extension of spring break for one week over coronavirus concerns
- The University of South Carolina is extending spring break by a week for students at its Columbia campus and moving to virtual instruction when students return
- South Carolina State University, Coastal Carolina University and Furman University canceling classes until March 22
Sporting events
- The Sun Belt men’s and women’s basketball championships have been canceled
- SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament canceled in Nashville.
- NCAA canceled its men’s and women’s March Madness basketball tournaments
- Korn Ferry Tour’s Savannah Golf Championship has been canceled
- Chatham County Little League will implement a temporary suspension of all league activities until April 6 at the recommendation of Little League International
Groups, organizations and events
- The Deep Center has paused its in-person programming. Where possible, they’ll continue programs using remote technology
- The Savannah Philharmonic postponed the Germanic Passion and rescheduled it for Saturday, June 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lucas Theatre for the Arts
- The Children of the Holocaust art exhibit has been cancelled on both Saturday (AME Bluffton) and Sunday (Beth Yam Temple)
- 26th Annual Parade of Homes Tour in conjunction with the 35th Annual Lowcountry Home & Garden Show postponed until at least May 15
- Hilton Head Wingfest 25, benefiting The Carmines Family Recreation Scholarship Fund, postponed until May 2
Other
- Visitation at all Georgia Department of Corrections facilities has been suspended through April 10. Offenders will continue to have access to their loved ones via mail, phone calls, and GOAL devices.