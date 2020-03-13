LIST: Local cancellations, changes due to coronavirus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, News 3 is On Your Side with a running list of cancellations and postponements here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. From schools and sports to local events, take a look through the changes below.

St. Patrick’s Day festivities

Georgia schools and universities

South Carolina schools and universities

  • Beaufort County School District is postponing non-essential, out-of-district student trips for the next 30 days
  • The University of South Carolina Beaufort announced the extension of spring break for one week over coronavirus concerns
  • The University of South Carolina is extending spring break by a week for students at its Columbia campus and moving to virtual instruction when students return
  • South Carolina State University, Coastal Carolina University and Furman University canceling classes until March 22

Sporting events

Groups, organizations and events

  • The Deep Center has paused its in-person programming. Where possible, they’ll continue programs using remote technology
  • The Savannah Philharmonic postponed the Germanic Passion and rescheduled it for Saturday, June 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lucas Theatre for the Arts
  • The Children of the Holocaust art exhibit has been cancelled on both Saturday (AME Bluffton) and Sunday (Beth Yam Temple)
  • 26th Annual Parade of Homes Tour in conjunction with the 35th Annual Lowcountry Home & Garden Show postponed until at least May 15
  • Hilton Head Wingfest 25, benefiting The Carmines Family Recreation Scholarship Fund, postponed until May 2

Other

