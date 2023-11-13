SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s the holiday season, and local businesses and organizations are hosting a variety of events to celebrate.

From Christmas tree lightings to photos with Santa, here are some ways to get in the holiday spirit.

Nov. 4 – Dec. 24 | Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops

Stop by Santa’s Wonderland to experience festive fun, along with free photos with Mr. Claus himself.

Advance photo reservations are now available online, and dates will continue to open on a rolling basis seven days in advance.

Bass Pro Shops is located at 14045 Abercorn St.

Nov. 15 & 16 | Georgia Southern University Lighting Ceremonies

Georgia Southern University will host its annual holiday Lighting Ceremonies on Wednesday, Nov. 15 in Savannah, and Thursday, Nov. 16, in Statesboro.

The Savannah ceremony is set for 6 p.m. at Burnett Lawn. Over in Statesboro, the ceremony will take place in Sweetheart Circle at 6 p.m.

President Kyle Marrero, the University Programming Board and the Office of Student Activities will turn on the holiday lights and host activities for students, faculty, staff and the community.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Nov. 16 | Savannah State University Lighting of the Holiday Tree

Savannah State University will kick off the holiday season with a special Lighting of the Holiday Tree in front of historic Hill Hall (3219 College St.) at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Expect remarks from Interim President Cynthia Robinson Alexander, J.D., and enjoy cookies, apple cider and hot chocolate.

Nov. 16 – Jan. 1 | Savannah Christmas Market

The fourth annual Savannah Christmas Market will be held at the Plant Riverside District riverwalk (400 W. River St.) from Thursday, Nov. 16, to Monday, Jan. 1.

Explore the market as well as live performances, children’s activities, photos with Santa and a wide range of holiday-themed food and drink options.

Nov. 21 | Christmas in Yamacraw

Head on out for the lighting of the Christmas trees at Historic First Bryan Baptist Church (575 W. Bryan St.) and Yamacraw Square. The event is happening at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

See the Christmas trees and nativity scene while you enjoy music, refreshments and holiday entertainment.

The event is open to the public.

Nov. 23 | United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Turkey Trot

United Way will host its 15th annual Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning at Daffin Park. This includes:

Kids K: 8 a.m. – 0.62 mile – ages 10 and under

Diaper Dash: 8:15 a.m. – 40 yards – ages 3 and under

4-mile Run/Walk: 8:30 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to come in Thanksgiving-themed costumes.

Online registration is open on United Way of the Coastal Empire’s website. On-site registration will also be available the morning of the race from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at Daffin Park.

Nov. 25 | Savannah Boat Parade of Lights

The 22nd annual parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. downtown on the Savannah River.

The parade will begin its voyage on the Eastern Wharf dock at the Thompson Savannah Hotel, continue west past the Savannah Convention Center and then to the Talmadge Bridge before circling past the Plant Riverside District and River Street — then repeating for a second time.

Proceeds raised by the parade will be donated to The Greenbriar Children’s Center, which has been helping children in need in Savannah since 1949.

Nov. 30 | Hinesville for the Holidays

The City of Hinesville and Liberty County Chamber of Commerce/CVB are hosting the Hinesville for the Holidays Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The ceremony is set for Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Hinesville.

The free event will feature free holiday-themed activities, including train rides, bounce houses, photos with Santa, local school choral performances, food trucks and more.

The event will conclude with the tree lighting in Bradwell Park.

Nov. 30 | The Olde Pink House’s annual Holiday Celebration

The iconic Savannah restaurant (23 Abercorn St., Savannah) is hosting its annual Holiday Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The event is open to the public, with proceeds benefiting The Habersham Pink House Scholarship at Bethesda Academy.

Expect chef-prepared hors d’oeuvres, exquisite holiday decor, live music, cocktails, wine and more.

Tickets are $150. Cocktail attire is recommended.

Dec. 1 – 16 | Savannah African Art Museum’s Kwanzaa Marketplace

Free to the public, the marketplace will take place on December 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16 from 12-4 p.m. in the Museum’s Courtyard (201 East 37th St., Savannah).

Each marketplace will feature different vendors from the local and regional community. Previous marketplaces have featured African and African-centered visual arts, clothing, décor, jewelry, and all-natural handmade body care products.

Those interested in applying to participate as a vendor in the festivities are encouraged to visit here for application guidelines before Nov. 21.

Dec. 1 & 2 | Bluffton’s Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade

The town is hosting its annual Tree Lighting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 at Martin Family Park. Santa’s Workshop will follow at the DuBois Park’s Pavilion.

The movie “Elf” will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Martin Family Park. You’re asked to bring blankets or chairs to enjoy the movie.

The town is hosting its 52nd annual parade on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. through Bluffton’s Historic District.

Dec. 2 | Richmond Hill Christmas Parade

The 27th annual parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

This year’s theme is “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

Registration is open online and will close on Friday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m.

Dec. 9 | Christmas Jamboree

The annual Givers of the Evans County Community Christmas Jamboree is set for Saturday, Dec. 9 at The Evans County Community Center (720 Church St., Claxton).

The free event offers a stunning Winter Wonderland where families can take photos with Santa. Bounce houses, cookie decorating stations and more will all be available as activities for families to enjoy together.

Gifts donated by local businesses and individuals will be given away, including bicycles and hoverboards.

Dec. 9 | Savannah Santa Train

The Coastal Heritage Society is hosting its annual Savannah Santa Train event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Georgia State Railroad Museum (655 Louisville Rd.).

Admission for this event is $17 for CHS members and $20 for nonmembers. Tickets for the event can be purchased by visiting https://bit.ly/SantaTrain2023.

Dec. 9 | Bluffton’s Menorah Lighting

A new addition to the town’s holiday celebrations, the Menorah Lighting will be held Saturday, Dec. 9 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Martin Family Park.

Enjoy family-friendly activities including festive entertainment, a holiday-theme train ride experience, Tin Soldier Training, model trains with Coastal Rail Buffs, holiday crafts and more.

Admission for this event is $17 for CHS members and $20 for nonmembers. Tickets for the event can be purchased by visiting. https://bit.ly/SantaTrain2023

Dec. 17 | Magical Brunch with Santa

Plant Riverside District is hosting a special brunch with Mr. Claus. This family-friendly event offers food, photo-ops and meet and greet opportunities with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch.

It’s set for Sunday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Salzburg Ballroom (400 W. River St.).

Reservations are required. Tickets are available online for $62 (plus tax and gratuity) for adults and $30 (plus tax and gratuity) for children ages 3 to 12.