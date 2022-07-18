SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — Master storyteller Lillian Grant-Baptiste will host Speak: Your Voice & Your Story Matters with Live Oak Public Libraries throughout the month of July.

The introspective sessions will focus on the importance of purpose, self-reflection, and storytelling for teens. Attendees will be given tips and tools that will help them evaluate, embrace, and ultimately use their gifts, authentic voices, and stories to create positive change within themselves as well as with local leaders of the community.

The program is free of charge and open to rising 6th – 12th grade students.

Sessions will be held on the following dates:

Bull Street Library

Thursday July 7, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

West Broad Library

Tuesday, July 12, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Midway-Riceboro Library

Thursday, July 14, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Carnegie Library

Tuesday, July 19, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Port City Library

Thursday, July 21, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Southwest Chatham Library

Thursday, July 28, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

For more information about upcoming programs, click here.