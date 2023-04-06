SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fresh off the heels of a national championship win, Savannah native Flau’Jae Johnson is now gearing up for the feature of a lifetime. The Lousiana State University (LSU) freshman point guard and aspiring rapper is set to collaborate with Lil Wayne soon, per the rapper himself.

“Actually, me and Flau’jae, we’ve spoken, but we about to connect musically soon,” he said during an appearance on ESPN’s The Bird And Taurasi Show. “So, be looking out for that.”

Johnson, who is signed to a distribution deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation record label, was ecstatic once she caught wind of the clip.

“Imagine Winning A National Championship Your FRESHMAN Year! Then Getting A Lil Wayne Feature Right After ??! What is life,” she said in a tweet.

Lil Wayne told ESPN that it was actually LSU Coach Kim Mulkey’s idea for the collaboration.

“Because Kim told me, ‘You must do something with my girl Flau’jae.’ I was like ‘say less,'” the Grammy award-winning artist said.

Prior to the championship game, Lil Wayne narrated LSU’s Final Four hype video.