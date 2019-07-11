‘Lights for Liberty’ vigil to protest detention camps at southern border to be held in Beaufort Friday night

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The League of Women Voters Beaufort are holding a vigil to bring awareness to conditions at US detention camps on Friday.

The vigil is part of a national event, Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps. The national coalition partners with sponsors and communities across the country and calls for people to come together on one night to support ending all human detention camps at the southern US border.

In Beaufort, participants are planning to meet at Old Lady’s Island Theatre, 100 Sea Island Pkwy, at 8 p.m on Friday. The group will march from the theatre to the foot of the Woods Memorial Bridge.

Participants are asked to bring signs, phone lights or battery candles to show support. No open flames are allowed.