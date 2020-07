WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A fire broke out at an apartment building on Whitemarsh Island Tuesday night.

The fire occurred just after 7 p.m. at the Colonial Grand at Hammocks. At one point, flames were shooting through the roof of the building.

A witness told News 3 that a 16-year-old neighbor first spotted the flames and called the teen “a hero.”

Lightning is the suspected cause of the fire.