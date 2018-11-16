Lighting the Tree of Hope Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Savannah, GA - Bringing light to a serious issue.

Dozens came together today for a tradition at Telfair Pavilion.

Diagnosed before her 30th birthday, breast cancer survivor, military wife , and mother Kelsey Bucci had the honor of lighting this beautiful pink Holiday Tree of Hope.

In her words "not all storms come to destruct you, some come to clear your path."

Speaking about her own battle Bucci encourages the power of giving to bring support for women who cannot afford to pay for their mammogram.

"If you are uninsured or if your underinsured, you're not going to get the same screening. The Mammography Fund they help somebody that is young, and they help somebody that doesn't qualify for all the free mammograms that you can get."

There are plenty of good people raising money, and there's no question that they care.

Local schools, the daughter of a survivor and Innovative Orthodontics presented checks to the Mammography Fund today.

"I had stage 2B invasive breast cancer, and so I love getting the community involved and our office wanted to do that and it's just a pleasure giving back," says Carie Hicks.

The tree is decorated with ornaments and kind sentiments to those who are fighting.

It also holds memories of those no longer with us.

When you buy an ornament for $5.00 through the holidays at Telfair Pavilion you support the Mammography Fund.