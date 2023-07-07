SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The LGBTQ Young Adult Shelter of Coastal Georgia is in its fundraising stage to lay the groundwork for Savannah’s first queer homeless shelter.

“The single biggest joy that I get is being able to just give someone a safe space for a moment, and that they feel loved for a moment so they know someone cares about them,” said Eli Irvin, the shelter’s founder and president of the board of directors.

The shelter will be a 15-bed facility that takes in queer youth from the ages of 17 to 26 in Coastal Georgia, South Carolina’s Lowcountry and Northern Florida. They plan to help residents with job searches, finding permanent housing and personal management.

The LGBTQ Young Adult Shelter started a GoFundMe with a goal of $10,000, and has raised over $5,000. They plan to open the door in June 2024.

“This is not one of those things where less is more,” said Irvin. “More is more, and the more people we have to make this a reality the better.”

The $10,000 goal will cover legal fees, real estate research and initial operating capital. They estimate $1.6 million to operate the shelter, with the majority of the cost being serviced by grants, but they are also seeking community buy-in.

“We envision being independent of any organization, but also community guided,” said Irvin. “We welcome the scrutiny and the oversight. We want people to look inside of our organization and see what it is we are doing and see what compassionate care looks like for houseless, at-risk, queer young adults.”

Irvin has lived in Savannah for over 20 years and has experienced homelessness himself. While working as the LGBTQ missioner at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, he encountered a transgender minor who was sleeping on a park bench. After talking, he found out that they left a local shelter to escape abuse. He took them to the Atlanta LGBTQ youth shelter Lost N Found Youth and enrolled them in their program.

While there, he had an idea.

“I looked at their program and looked at different compassionate people in our community and thought, ‘We can do that. How come we don’t do that in Savannah?’” said Irvin. “This can happen here.”

From there, he found 14 individuals, “Smarter than I am,” and formed a board of directors for the initiative. One of the board members is Coco Guthrie-Papy, who is the director of Public Policy and Communications at Deep Center.

“Homelessness impacts this community so much more than what we see on the surface, and we have an absolute need to meet that,” said Guthrie-Papy. “Having more empathy has never killed anyone.”

The LGBTQ Young Adult Shelter of Coastal Georgia has not yet chosen a location but is looking at many different areas in Savannah. The aim is to make sure that the shelter is as close as possible to city services and a bus stop.

“While this is going to be a houseless shelter, the point is to get people more connected with the city and the community,” said Irvin. “And getting involved in things like finding employment and getting involved in different social activities.”

After the passing of SB 140, which prohibits the use of gender-confirming procedures and medications for minors effective July 1, 2023, many LGBTQ activists have identified this bill as one of many across the nation that targets trans youth.

“The fear and ignorance feed the story about the ills of trans people and we see that rhetoric rise, and at this moment, we have to do everything we can to push back and say, ‘No, these laws are biased and hateful and we should not be taking health care from children,’” said Guthrie-Papy.

ACLU Georgia also spoke up against SB 140 labeling it as “an anti-trans bill.” The state of Georgia ranks 48 in the LGBTQ+ Safety Index Rankings by State conducted by Safehome.org. Also in the 2021 study, Georgia ranked 23.8 out of 100 in LGBTQ+ safety.

A 2022 study by The Trevor Project found that “28% of LGBTQ youth reported experiencing homelessness or housing instability at some point in their lives.” They also found that homelessness among transgender youth is seen at higher rates than among non-trans queer youth.

According to the FBI, 20% of hate crimes across the nation were motivated by the offender’s sexual orientation bias.

“I want this to be seen as a lighthouse of hope that will encourage people to rethink the ways in which they meet marginalized people,” said Irvin. “All marginalized people.”

In order to save the lives of at-risk queer youth, the LGBTQ Young Adult Shelter of Coastal Georgia wants the shelter to be a safe space, as well as a community center for understanding and empathy.

“If you cannot make a donation right now, your in-kind talent and time are also valuable,” said Guthrie-Papy. “If you have time, treasure or talent, we will take it and we will work with you. It really does take a village.”