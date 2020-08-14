LIFE Inc. helps disabled community fare pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The pandemic is causing challenges for everybody, but especially those with disabilities.

As assisted living homes continue to breed COVID-19 outbreaks, one organization is working harder than ever to keep people independent and safe at their homes.

“You know, this is not a world built for people with disabilities,” said Angel Denardi, associate director of LIFE Inc.

For LIFE Inc., staying tuned in with the disabled community is a must. As the pandemic began to grip the nation, they realized a lot of disabled people wanted to live at home, not in group settings.

As of late, they’ve installed six access ramps like the one below, giving many the independence to live on their own. The resource center’s executive director says this was made possible through CARES Act funding.

LIFE Inc. installs home modifications for people with disabilities.

Genevive Stafford, a recipient, says it helps keep her independence, especially as she spends more time at home.

“I like to try to do things myself, generally I like to take my time to do little things myself,” said Stafford. “I call them if I need to or they just drop by sometimes.”

Denardi says they desperately need certified contractors to help install these home modifications.

“We need to find contractors in our area that meet our criteria we do have to have really high standards and licensing,” said Denardi.

If you are willing and certified you can reach out to LIFE Inc.’s home modifications director at 912-920-2414.

Denardi says they’ve also started holding online zoom forums called Community Conversations. So far, Denardi says they’ve had three successful discussions on topics like racial disparity and voting accessibility.

“We are showing people tips from lived experiences, having other people share their tips about how to advocate for themselves with healthcare, with housing, and with voting, ” said Denardi.

LIFE Inc. will hold its next Community Conversations on Thursday, Aug. 27. For more information just visit their Facebook page here.