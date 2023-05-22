SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)— For many students of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry, Friday is the last day of school, and, for a lot of parents, that comes with concerns about ways to keep their kids’ reading skills developing on track.

This summer, Public Oak Libraries is starting a new program to do just that and make reading fun.

All Together Now, a summer reading challenge, is designed to offer fun activities for students that continue reading and learning through the summer months. Organizers have made a goal for all kids to read at least 10 hours over the summer. Live Oak Public Libraries say it’s their way of working with the schools to combat the lower reading levels seen in Georgia the past few years, and that the best way to encourage literacy is by making it a family affair.

“We want to keep kids connected with reading over the summer, and all year long, but the summer slide is especially important to avoid when they’re outside of school. Not only reading, but also just learning, being curious, and engaging with their interests. And families can really encourage kids to keep reading and encourage those literacy skills by making it an activity that they do together,” Regional Youth Services Librarian Kasey Haessler said.

Every student that takes part in the program will have a chance to win fun prizes like iPads, Lego sets and Nintendo Switches. The challenge kicks off on June 1 and is free and open to all. For more information, click here.