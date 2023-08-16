HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Liberty Regional Medical Center hosted a hiring event Wednesday morning.

The event went on from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., allowing qualified workers to secure a job on the spot.

The center is looking to hire nurses, doctors, technologists and laboratory technicians. News 3 spoke with human resources manager, Althea Jackson, who said they are looking for specific qualities.

“We’re looking for individuals who are caring,” Jackson said. “Our motto is ‘We Care’. We are housed in a small community, growing community. We are just looking for people who are interested in taking care of their neighbors and their friends.”

The medical center currently employs temporary employees, and they hope the new crop of workers will be long term. Donna Cochrane, chief nursing officer, said the healthcare market is competitive.

“Just the overall challenges for staffing, we’re in a transient community with the military and people moving in and out,” said Cochrane. “We’re a rural hospital.”

In 2020, many hospitals across the nation experienced healthcare provider shortages. Because of this, staff created the hiring event where people can interview in-house or on zoom.

“We as well as other hospitals have experienced staffing challenges and in a constant means of staying proactive, we are looking at ways that we can mitigate some of that,” Cochrane said.

Cochrane and Jackson told News 3 that this is not the only hiring event, they are still allowing interviews. They advise interested individuals to call the human resources offices at (912)369- 9468 or apply online at www.libertyregional.org.