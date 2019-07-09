Liberty Regional Homeless Coalition kicks off school clothing drive

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Liberty Regional Homeless Coalition (LCHC) kicked off its 2019 Homeless Student School Clothing Drive Monday.

According to LCHC, over 400 homeless students receive support from regional school systems in the area. The organization is hosting a clothing drive for the community to donate new or slightly used school uniforms.

This year, the drive has been expanded to help young children in local Head Start Programs as well. All clothing that will fit children from 6 months old to 12th grade will be accepted.

LCHC will be accepting donations until July 31 at the following locations:

Anytime Fitness (E.G. Miles Pky., Hinesville)

(E.G. Miles Pky., Hinesville) Anytime Fitness (S. 1st St., Jesup)

(S. 1st St., Jesup) Benjamin’s Barber Lounge (101 W. Cypress St., Ludowici)

(101 W. Cypress St., Ludowici) The Heritage Bank (Butler Ave., Midway)

(Butler Ave., Midway) The Heritage Bank, Main Branch (Main St., Hinesville)

(Main St., Hinesville) The Heritage Bank, Ludowici Branch (Hwy. 84, Ludowici)

(Hwy. 84, Ludowici) Century 21 Action Realty (Gen. Screven Way, Hinesville)

(Gen. Screven Way, Hinesville) Coastal Counseling Center (Cattail Crossing, Suite E., Midway)

(Cattail Crossing, Suite E., Midway) Coastal Electric Cooperative (Hwy. 17 South, Riceboro)

(Hwy. 17 South, Riceboro) Diversity Health Care (Gen. Stewart Way, Hinesville)

(Gen. Stewart Way, Hinesville) Diversity Health Care, Main Clinic (Fraser Drive, Hinesville)

(Fraser Drive, Hinesville) Diversity Health Care, Ludowici Clinic (N. McDonald St., Ludowici)

(N. McDonald St., Ludowici) Elaine Boggs Realty (Gen. Screven Way, Hinesville)

(Gen. Screven Way, Hinesville) Food Lion (E.G. Miles Parkway, Hinesville)

(E.G. Miles Parkway, Hinesville) GeoVista Credit Union, Main Branch (W. Oglethorpe Hwy., Hinesville)

(W. Oglethorpe Hwy., Hinesville) GeoVista Credit Union (Ft. Stewart Branch)

(Ft. Stewart Branch) Liberty County Sherriff’s Office (South Main St., Hinesville)

(South Main St., Hinesville) Liberty County East End Complex (Hwy. 84, Midway)

(Hwy. 84, Midway) Ludowici Bank (Hwy. 84, Ludowici)

(Hwy. 84, Ludowici) Midway City Hall (Butler Ave., Midway)

(Butler Ave., Midway) Riceboro City Hall (Coastal Highway, Riceboro)

(Coastal Highway, Riceboro) Molli Maxime (Main Street, Hinesville)

(Main Street, Hinesville) Realty Executives Liberty (S. Main St. Hinesville)

(S. Main St. Hinesville) VFW (E. G. Miles Parkway, Hinesville)

(E. G. Miles Parkway, Hinesville) VIP Office Supplies (Central Ave., Hinesville)

A special drop-off event will take place during the Hinesville Farmers Market from 3-6 p.m. on August 1 at Bradwell Park on Commerce Street.

A sorting event will be held on Saturday, August 3 at Victory Assembly of God, 602 E. Gen. Stewart Way. Volunteers must pre-register for the sorting day.

The McKinney-Vento Assistance Act defines homeless students as lacking a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence, including:

Sharing the housing of other persons due to loss of housing or economic hardship

Living in motels, hotels, trailer parks or camping grounds due to the lack of alternative, adequate accommodations

Living in emergency or transitional shelters

Are abandoned at hospitals

Awaiting foster care placement

Living in public or private places not designed for or ordinarily used as regularly sleeping accommodation for human beings

Living in cars, parks, public spaces, abandoned buildings, substance housing, transportation stations or similar settings

Migratory children living conditions described above

For more information, email libertyhomeless @gmail.com or call 912-271-3192.