Liberty Regional Homeless Coalition kicks off school clothing drive

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Liberty Regional Homeless Coalition (LCHC) kicked off its 2019 Homeless Student School Clothing Drive Monday.
According to LCHC, over 400 homeless students receive support from regional school systems in the area. The organization is hosting a clothing drive for the community to donate new or slightly used school uniforms.
This year, the drive has been expanded to help young children in local Head Start Programs as well. All clothing that will fit children from 6 months old to 12th grade will be accepted.
LCHC will be accepting donations until July 31 at the following locations:
- Anytime Fitness (E.G. Miles Pky., Hinesville)
- Anytime Fitness (S. 1st St., Jesup)
- Benjamin’s Barber Lounge (101 W. Cypress St., Ludowici)
- The Heritage Bank (Butler Ave., Midway)
- The Heritage Bank, Main Branch (Main St., Hinesville)
- The Heritage Bank, Ludowici Branch (Hwy. 84, Ludowici)
- Century 21 Action Realty (Gen. Screven Way, Hinesville)
- Coastal Counseling Center (Cattail Crossing, Suite E., Midway)
- Coastal Electric Cooperative (Hwy. 17 South, Riceboro)
- Diversity Health Care (Gen. Stewart Way, Hinesville)
- Diversity Health Care, Main Clinic (Fraser Drive, Hinesville)
- Diversity Health Care, Ludowici Clinic (N. McDonald St., Ludowici)
- Elaine Boggs Realty (Gen. Screven Way, Hinesville)
- Food Lion (E.G. Miles Parkway, Hinesville)
- GeoVista Credit Union, Main Branch (W. Oglethorpe Hwy., Hinesville)
- GeoVista Credit Union (Ft. Stewart Branch)
- Liberty County Sherriff’s Office (South Main St., Hinesville)
- Liberty County East End Complex (Hwy. 84, Midway)
- Ludowici Bank (Hwy. 84, Ludowici)
- Midway City Hall (Butler Ave., Midway)
- Riceboro City Hall (Coastal Highway, Riceboro)
- Molli Maxime (Main Street, Hinesville)
- Realty Executives Liberty (S. Main St. Hinesville)
- VFW (E. G. Miles Parkway, Hinesville)
- VIP Office Supplies (Central Ave., Hinesville)
A special drop-off event will take place during the Hinesville Farmers Market from 3-6 p.m. on August 1 at Bradwell Park on Commerce Street.
A sorting event will be held on Saturday, August 3 at Victory Assembly of God, 602 E. Gen. Stewart Way. Volunteers must pre-register for the sorting day.
The McKinney-Vento Assistance Act defines homeless students as lacking a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence, including:
- Sharing the housing of other persons due to loss of housing or economic hardship
- Living in motels, hotels, trailer parks or camping grounds due to the lack of alternative, adequate accommodations
- Living in emergency or transitional shelters
- Are abandoned at hospitals
- Awaiting foster care placement
- Living in public or private places not designed for or ordinarily used as regularly sleeping accommodation for human beings
- Living in cars, parks, public spaces, abandoned buildings, substance housing, transportation stations or similar settings
- Migratory children living conditions described above
For more information, email libertyhomeless @gmail.com or call 912-271-3192.