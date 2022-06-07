LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman is hurt after crashing into a log truck on Tuesday, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) officials say.

The collision happened on West Oglethorpe Highway in Walthourville just before 7 a.m.

According to GSP, a log truck was attempting to make a wide right turn onto Talmadge Road when the woman drove into the logs that extended from the flatbed of the truck.

The 35-year-old woman received injuries to her head, but was conscious and alert at the scene. She was transported to Memorial Health in Savannah.

GSP officials say the truck was marked with a flag and warning lots.

The crash remains under investigation.