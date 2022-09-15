LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Walthourville Police Chief Al Hagan was sworn in Thursday night as Liberty County Sheriff’s Office’s new chief deputy.

Hagan took over following the resignation of Deputy Chief Max Brown last month.

Hagan — who has a long career in law enforcement — was sworn in by Sheriff William Bowman during the monthly county commissioners’ meeting in Hinesville.



Hagan has held many positions in law enforcement over his career working as a deputy in Bryan County, an agent for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, police chief of the Walthourville Police Department and making an unsuccessful run for sheriff against Sheriff Mark Crow in the 2020 election cycle.



Hagan promises to have an open-door policy in which anyone in the community can talk to him.