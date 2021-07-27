Liberty County School System issues mask mandate for students, staff at all facilities

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Liberty County School System (LCSS) announced Tuesday the district will require masks for all students and staff at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

LCSS says the decision was made due to changes in the COVID-19 conditions within Liberty County.

Friday, the City of Hinesville reinstated its mask mandate in response to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, Liberty County officials made the same decision to reinstate mask mandates for county offices.

According to the LCSS, the safety and well-being of all students and staff remain the key priority as they continue to educate our students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Fundamentally, we want our students in school for in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year,” explained Dr. Franklin Perry, superintendent of schools.

“We want to avoid having to shut down schools throughout the course of the year due to the transmission of COVID-19,” he added. “In order to do that, it is necessary to require masks at this time to stop the spread.”

LCSS says they plan to continue to monitor transmission rates and follow guidance from the Georgia Department of Health.