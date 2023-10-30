LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Liberty County School District recently launched an app allowing parents to keep track of their child by tracking their school bus.

Over 8,000 students ride the bus here in Liberty County and transportation department says this app will relieve stress for students, parents and even teachers.

It’s called the Stop Finder app, and Liberty County is just in the first phase of trying to get parents signed up. They also called this the messaging phase.

“This allows us to communicate with our parents directly…transportation department to parents directly via the app,” Tracee Hill, director of transportation said. “We can send out announcements if the student’s schedule has changed, if there’s going to be any delays, and what kind of delays we are trying to communicate to them.”

Eventually, parents will be able to track their child’s bus.

“…We start into phase two after the first of the year, but they’ll actually be also able to set up ‘geoalerts’ to notify them when the bus actually gets in those areas where they set those points,” Hill said.

Previously on News 3, we reported on Liberty County School System’s struggle with finding bus drivers. Because of this, there may be more bus delays or schedule changes.

“Basically, we want to provide them with another level of comfort because of the bus driver shortage,” Hill said. “This is just another means for them to saying, ‘Hey, if I didn’t catch the call, what is transportation saying directly.”

The department is continuously sending out emails with their child’s sign-up link. Hill said parents should have a valid email on file.

“What I don’t want to happen is a friend send you her email [link] thinking that’s going to work for you,” Hill continued. “It’s specific to the student. so therefore if you don’t receive the email give us a call.

The transportation department said a little over 700 people have signed up. Emails were sent out last Friday with links to download the app.

If you are having trouble with the link, call the transportation department.