LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. – On Saturday people in Liberty County gathered to remember the life of Ahmaud Arbery, who was murdered three years ago in Glynn County while out for a run. Participants walked and ran 2.23 miles, to recognize the date of his death, and think about change.

“Ahmaud was unfortunately killed while he was out on a run. It’s important that we, as was mentioned, that we not just remember as we’re walking, but we are also contemplating and thinking about what it is that we can be doing as a community to make our community whole and to love each other,” says organizer Renee Reese.

Organizers stressed the importance of making sure Liberty County remembers Ahmaud’s legacy, forever.

“Even though these killings happen daily, weekly, monthly, we just keep saying their names. You can’t change history. History is a fact. We’ll never forget, and it’s important for the community to remember him–it was just down the road. Unfortunately, he’s on that wall now, but he will never be away from our hearts,” says organizer Lisa Thomas.

As parents of black children–they want action in the community.

“That’s just something unfortunately we’ve had to grow up with, having a conversation about safety and your surroundings. It’s just important that we not just remember, but we actually take some kind of action to avoid the next one, if at all possible,” Reese says.

And for participators, similar sentiments weighed heavy on their minds.

“It makes me feel a little bit nervous, because there’s so many things going on and we’ve been stereotyped for so many years. I have a son that is about to be 13-years-old, so his future is very important,” says Liberty County resident Janice Simpson.

But organizers say they want next year’s walk to be even bigger–and everyone is invited.

“When we say community, we’re just not saying Liberty County. We’re talking about Bryan County, Glenville, Chatham County, Brunswick, Glynn County, McIntosh County. We want everybody to come together as one. And we’re not just talking about black folks–we’re talking about everybody,” says Thomas.