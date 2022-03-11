WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly murdering a missing elderly man in Liberty County.

Officials said the local investigation unfolded Wednesday when police in Walthourville received a request for assistance from Florida’s Auburndale Police Department. An 85-year-old man had been missing for two days, and officials suspected foul play was involved in his disappearance.

According to Chief Deputy Max Brown with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the elderly man’s truck was found at a mobile home in Walthourville, located at 5540 West Oglethorpe.

Brown said on Thursday, the man’s body was found along Tibet Road, which is less than 10 miles from the truck’s location. A suspect was subsequently taken into custody and confessed to the crime, the chief deputy added.

“Hard work, perseverance and teamwork shared by many different agencies, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division and Special Response Team, as well as the Long County Sheriff’s Office, resulted in the arrest and confession of Mr. David Williams to aggravated assault and first-degree murder,” Brown said.

The 30-year-old Williams was taken into custody at his trailer without incident, according to Brown. It’s unclear at this time whether he’ll be extradited back to Florida.

Brown said the name of the victim has yet to be released as law enforcement works to notify close family members.