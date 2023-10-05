HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A nonprofit organization received three new buildings Wednesday morning to house additional adoptable dogs.

K-9 Battle Buddies is a nonprofit organization run by veterans for veterans. They train rescue dogs to be service dogs for veterans and active-duty individuals with PTSD. They’ve been helping Liberty County Animal Services with overcrowding issues they’ve been facing.

“A lot of dogs get left behind during deployment,” said Patricia Durham, owner and CEO of K9 Battle Buddies. “I get at least ten calls a day asking me to help with a dog, a litter of puppies, kittens and it’s just more than what we can house.”

Durham says stepping in has saved many dogs from being euthanized.

“We pull and we can do what we can do to help Liberty County Animal Services,” Durham continued. “They’re the ones that have to go around and take in all the strays and the abandoned dogs. The sad reality of it is they have 16 pens. The need though is probably for 50 pens, and they probably would still be full.”

She told News 3 this was a community effort, with local businesses also having a hand in this.

The buildings were donated by Debbie Klein, owner of Klein Tools, with the help of Animal Aid USA.

Steve Marrero, director of Liberty County Animal Services said building connections with the community has helped them out tremendously.

“Within the last two years, we’ve incorporated K9 Battle Buddies,” Marrero said. “We’ve got great donors and we’ve got great networks. I can’t imagine what the future looks like. We’ve done this in 2 ½ years. I can’t imagine another 2 ½ years.”

They tell us they need donations for the finishing touches of these 3 buildings. They are looking to install air conditioning and electricity. To help out, they would like individuals to call their number at 912-432-0116. They said all donations will help during this time.