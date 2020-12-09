Liberty County morning fire displaces one

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Liberty County Sheriffs Deputies responded to a fire in East Liberty County at 1600 Dorchester Village Road shortly after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies arrived to discover a recreation camper fully engulfed in flames.

A woman living in the camper managed to escape the home without injuries.

Liberty County Fire Services says a cat belonging to the woman has not been located.

Officials notified the Red Cross to assist the woman.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.