Liberty County morning fire displaces one

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Liberty County Sheriffs Deputies responded to a fire in East Liberty County at 1600 Dorchester Village Road shortly after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies arrived to discover a recreation camper fully engulfed in flames.

A woman living in the camper managed to escape the home without injuries.

Liberty County Fire Services says a cat belonging to the woman has not been located.

Officials notified the Red Cross to assist the woman.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories