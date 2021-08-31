Liberty County Manna House seeking $150K to finish its new facility

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Liberty County Manna House has been feeding and serving the area for over 20 years. For the past three years they have been operating out of a temporary location.

The COVID-19 pandemic halted their moving process as the need became greater than ever. Pre-pandemic, the manna house was serving between 800 to 900 people a month. When the pandemic hit, that number grew to over 2,000 a month.

Since then, building costs skyrocketed putting them over budget. However, they plan to move into their new facility at the end of the week despite not having all the kitchen equipment they need.

The Manna House is asking the community to help donate so they might get their kitchen up to a commercial level to help expand their reach of people they can serve.

If you’d like to donate visit www.libertycountymannahouse.org or call 912-368-3660.