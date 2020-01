LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – A Fleming Loop man and his dog have been displaced following a fire which destroyed their home on the 1100 block of Fleming Loop Road in Liberty County.

When Liberty County deputies and firefighters arrived shortly after 2 am Monday the single story home was engulfed in flames.

Units from Lake George and Midway responded to battle the blaze.

No injuries were reported

photo: Lewis M. Levine Coastal News Service