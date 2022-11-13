HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Liberty County Health Department is hosting a walk-in-flu vaccination clinic on Monday at its Hinesville location.

Shots will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the health department at 1113 E. Oglethorpe Highway.

No appointments are needed.

Medicare, Medicaid and most insurance will be accepted. Officials say there will be no out-of-pocket costs for uninsured individuals getting vaccinated at Monday’s clinic.

Health officials recommend the flu vaccine for everyone over six months of age and particularly for those at a high risk of complications from the flu.

It takes roughly two weeks after getting a flu shot for the vaccine to provide the body protection.

Other local health departments are offering the flu vaccine by appointment. Visit here for more information.