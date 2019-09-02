Liberty County Emergency Management Hurricane Dorian update

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – Liberty County Emergency Management released an advisory for Liberty County residents regarding Hurricane Dorian.

The read the release below:

Effective at Noon today the Governor has issued a mandatory evacuation for all Georgia residents east of interstate 95. For Liberty County, this should also include residents of Lake George and Isle of Wight.

For effected persons transportation will be made available beginning at 5:00 PM and ending at 7:00 PM tonight. Persons needing transportation should report to the Shuman Recreation Center, 800 Tupelo Trail in Hinesville. Animals brought to this location must be in cages and have current shot records.

No further evacuations for Liberty County exist at this time.

For more information call the Emergency Operations Center at (912) 368-2202.

