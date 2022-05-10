PHILADELPHIA (NBC10) – Members of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office are being accused of racially profiling an out-of-state lacrosse team during a traffic stop last month.

Meanwhile, the president of Delaware State University, a historically Black university in Dover, Delaware, is considering possible legal action.

Back on April 20, Delaware State’s women’s lacrosse team was on a bus headed home from a game in Florida. While traveling on Interstate 95 in Georgia, the bus was pulled over by Liberty County deputies.

In a letter, Delaware State President Tony Allen wrote that the officers stopped the team “under the pretext of a minor traffic violation.” The deputies boarded the bus and claimed the driver committed a traffic violation since he was driving in the left lane, according to a member of the lacrosse team.

“Their response was on this stretch of highway that a lot of buses like this are smuggling people and narcotics and that they have to be vigilant about checking,” said Pamella Jenkins, head coach of the lacrosse team.

Allen wrote that the officers tried to intimidate the team into confessing to possessing drugs or drug paraphernalia.

“To be clear, nothing illegal was discovered in this search, and all of our coaches and student-athletes comported themselves with dignity throughout a trying and humiliating process,” the president added.

Sydney Anderson, a member of the team, wrote about the incident in Delaware State’s student newspaper.

“It went from two officers to six officers and they brought out their K-9,” Anderson told NBC10. “They started smelling our bags. Going through everything. Our personal hygiene like underwear and everything in the bags and they did that for about 20 minutes.”

Most members of the women’s lacrosse team are African American. Jenkins and Anderson believe the incident was racially motivated.

Allen, meanwhile, reached out to Delaware’s governor, congressional delegation, attorney general and Black caucus.

“They, like me, are incensed,” Allen wrote. “We have also reached out to Georgia law enforcement and are exploring options for recourse — legal and otherwise — available to our student-athletes, our coaches and the university.”

Jenkins told NBC10 she wanted an apology from the Liberty County sheriff, who is African American.

“And just some acknowledgment that this isn’t something our student-athletes have to look forward to, she added. “This is not OK that that happened to us.”

NBC10 reached out to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. The station was told a statement would be provided, however, they have yet to receive one.