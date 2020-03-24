Liberty County crash claims man’s life

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – A Liberty County crash claimed the life of a man Monday night.

The single vehicle accident happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. on E.B. Cooper Highway.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, a 2006 Honda Civic was heading in the direction of Riceboro when it left the roadway hitting several trees.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency medical personnel. The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.

