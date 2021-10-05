Liberty County chase ends in crash, suspect injured

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A police chase in Liberty County overnight ended with a crash and sent a suspect to the hospital.

Officials say the chase began just before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday when a suspect struck a Liberty County deputies vehicle after a traffic stop.

The deputy initiated the routine traffic stop for no tail lights on Airport road in Hinesville.

When officers tried to have the suspect exit the vehicle, the suspect drove off into a mobile home park.

The suspect turned his vehicle around to exit the park and struck the deputy’s vehicle.

When the suspect reached the intersection of Barry McGaffrey Blvd and Airport Road, a deputy used a PIT maneuver on the suspect vehicle. The maneuver caused the suspect to lose control of his vehicle and drive into the wood line.

First responders flew the suspect to Memorial Health University Medical Center where his condition is unknown.

The suspect’s identity was not released at the time of this report.