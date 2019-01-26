Liberty County basketball player killed in wreck, 22 year old man charged with murder Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Albert Dock [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

According to Georgia State Patrol, one person was killed in an early morning vehicle accident in Midway.

18 year old Albert Dock, a basketball player at Liberty County High School, was identified as the victim.

Authoriites say Dock was a passenger in an Acura SUV vehicle traveling westbound on East Oglethorpe Highway near Alpha Drive, when the Acura was allegedly rear ended by 22 year old Antoine Mclendon, who was driving a 2013 Hyundai Genesis. The impact caused the vehicle to flip into a ditch shortly just after 2:30 a.m.

McLendon has been charged with murder, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle and homicide by vehicle in 1st degree-felony.

18 year old David Jackson has been Identified as the driver of the Acura. Devin Merchant was also in the Acura. Both were transported to a local area hospital where their injuries are unknown.