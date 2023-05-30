LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Pound Cake is just one of the dozens of dogs available at Liberty County animal services, which is currently running out of space. These dogs have been turned in for a variety of reasons, but they all share one thing, the need for a home.

The majority of the dogs in the shelter are on the larger side, employees believe this plays a role in them being stuck at the shelter.

Despite the problem with lack of space, the employees at the shelter tell News 3 that the animals are still receiving adequate care and attention.

The shelter has turned to social media to help get the word out about available dogs and hope this will help free up some space.

Each week- they release a video showcasing some of the dogs at the shelter, in hopes that a more in-depth look will get these dogs inside of a home.

Molly Allington, the shelter’s deputy director, told me that they have traveled as far as New Jersey to ensure that these animals find the right owner.

She also dropped some tips for new animal owners, in hopes to prevent future overcrowding.

“When you take in an animal, stay responsible for it. Make sure you keep up with your animal. If it does get loose, check up on it. I know a lot of people, I see this a lot with the older people in the county, they don’t think to check animal control” said Allington.

If this overcrowding issue persists, the first step would be to outsource to other shelters and animal rescues.

If that doesn’t work, the animals would eventually need to be euthanized.