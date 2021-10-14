Liberty Co. incident sends two children to an Augusta burn center with severe burns

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), an incident Sunday injured two children, sending them to an Augusta hospital for severe burns.

A LCSO report says deputies responded to an emergency call Sunday in the 5800 block of Hwy 196 involving 2 juvenile boys.

According to the report, the children were playing in the yard when apparently the older child got an old gas can and a lighter. The report says the child poured the old fuel on the ground and lit it on fire.

The children’s grandfather told deputies he was outside working on a vehicle when he heard a loud boom and then the children screaming.

The report says one child received burns to his face, chest, legs and feet.

The other child received burns to his left arm.

LCSO says both children were first transported to Wynn Army Community Hospital on Fort Stewart.

LCSO says the children were later taken to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta.