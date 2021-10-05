Less than 100 SCCPSS students positive for COVID in 9th week of school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – COVID-19 totals for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) continue to decline, mirroring trends seen throughout the community.

Chatham County’s community transmission remains high but has steadily decreased over the past two weeks.

SCCPSS releases new COVID data each Tuesday — this week, reporting less than 100 cases among students.

The district reported 88 students positive for the virus and just nine staff members. There are fewer staff members in quarantine this week, with 34 compared to last week’s total of 50.

However, the total number of students in quarantine increased this week, now with 1,194 in isolation. That’s the highest total in the last three weeks.

So far, the district’s highest totals were seen in the fourth week back to school between Aug. 21 and 27.

Weekly COVID-19 reports for the district to date:

Week 1: 233 students and 37 staffers

Week 2: 352 students and 44 staffers

Week 3: 437 students and 76 staffers

Week 4: 477 students and 83 staffers

Week 5: 360 students and 72 staffers

Week 6: 219 students and 38 staffers

Week 7: 154 students and 29 staffers

Week 8: 116 students and 23 staffers

Week 9: 88 students and 9 staffers

The full report for Week 9:

Islands High School reported the highest totals of positive cases and quarantines in the district. Ten students tested positive and 239 were in quarantine, according to SCCPSS.

SCCPSS requires masks in any district facilities and on buses.

Meanwhile, the district has teamed up with local health facilities and other agencies to provide COVID vaccine clinics around the county. More information is available on the district’s website.