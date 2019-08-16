Storm Watch English
Leopold’s Ice Cream invites community to celebrate its 100th birthday Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Leopold’s Ice Cream is celebrating its 100th birthday Saturday.

The ice cream shop will hold a birthday block party Saturday starting at 11 a.m. on E Broughton Street.

The party will feature multiple activities, including face painting, dancing, a classic car show, animals from Oatland Island Wildlife Center, and a demonstration from former Harlem Globetrotter Gator Rivers. Guests are welcome to bring their furry friends along. Oliver Bentley’s will be at the party serving dog sundaes.

Around 12:45 p.m., Leopold’s is planning to break its standing record for Broughton’s longest conga line and are encouraging guests to join in.

Single scoops of ice cream will be available all day for just $1. Guests also have a chance to win free ice cream for a year by sharing their pictures from the celebration to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and using #Leopolds100.

Here is the 2019 complete party schedule:

  • 11 a.m. – The Windsor Forest High School Marching Knights steps us off into our 100th Year Birthday Block Party with a very special Grand Marshal
  • 11:45 a.m. – Rhythm in Motion – Maxine Patterson School of Dance
  • 12:30 p.m. – The Savannah Children’s Choir
  • Immediately After – Dance with us in Broughton’s Longest Conga Line!
  • 1:20 p.m. – The Ballet School w/Artistic Director Heidi Carter
  • 2 p.m. – I Pledge for Ice Cream under the giant American Flag – All kids welcome to recite the Pledge for a FREE scoop
  • 2:15 – 3 p.m. – Gator Rivers, former Harlem Globetrotter, invites kids of all ages to learn a fun trick or two during this basketball clinic
  • 3 p.m. – Join us as we blow out the candles on Leopold’s 100th birthday cake inside the shop
  • 4:30 p.m. – Marylin Youmans School of Dance
  • 5:50 p.m. – Abeni Cultural Arts Performing Dance Studio

Ongoing through the day:

Click here to view the full event details on the event’s Facebook page.

