Leopold’s Ice Cream celebrates patriotism with 10th annual ‘I Pledge for Ice Cream Project’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – July is National Ice Cream Month. To celebrate, Leopold’s Ice Cream kicked off the I Pledge for Ice Cream Project on Wednesday.

Each Monday in July from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Leopold’s Ice Cream will give any child (age 12 and under, accompanied by an adult) who can recite the Pledge of Allegiance a free child’s scoop in a cake cone, cup or sugar cone.

The dates to take the pledge this month are July 6th, July 13th, July 20th and July 27th.

Ice cream entrepreneur and Hollywood movie producer Stratton Leopold and his wife Mary launched the I Pledge for Ice Cream Project in Savannah in 2010.

Visit the website, ipledgeforicecream.com, for a list of all participating stores across the country.