THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s a day of remembrance and a reminder to keep the legacies of America’s fallen soldiers alive. Post Legion 184 did their part by honoring fellow fallen members at the Bonaventure Cemetery on Monday morning.

“The first time you see a flag draped over, somebody made the ultimate sacrifice coming off the battlefield,” Maj. Jennifer Ball said as she looked up at an American flag hanging above the graves. “It’ll change your perspective and whenever you look at the flag, you’re going to remember that image.”

Maj. Ball was an Army pilot for more than a decade. As a commander, she lost several troops when their Black Hawk helicopter went down. She said it means a lot to her to see people and veterans like herself pay their respects to the many heroes the U.S. has lost.

“That means a lot to me. And it means a lot to all the other veterans out here to know that our community is so supportive of and remembering the sacrifice and why we are still able to live the life that we have right now,” Ball said.

Commander Joe Higgins keeps a few of his fellow fallen brothers close to his heart every single day.

“These are guys that were in Iraq with me that didn’t make it home. And I keep this on my wrist every day to remember them. Every day they’re with me,” Higgins said. “I still remember their faces. I remember the conversations we had, the day of that, when it happened.”

Higgins said he goes through a mix of emotions as he walks by the graves and reads the names and ranks of the fallen heroes.

“So you’re sad and remembering, but then you’re also happy because they would want me to be they would want me to continue carrying on,” Higgins said.

Section O at the Bonaventure Cemetary serves as the Legionnaires’ final resting place. Maj. Ball has attended many memorial services there but this is the first year she’s spoken at the ceremony.

She read a quote she’ll never forget from a soldier she lost in battle.

“Dying for our country isn’t the worst thing that can happen, being forgotten is. So don’t forget. In the Savannah community, we do a good job of not forgetting,” Ball said.