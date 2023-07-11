SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fusion jazz sensation Spyro Gyra will be making a stop in the Hostess City this weekend. The band will perform at the Lucas Theatre on Saturday, July 15 as part of Savannah Jazz’s ongoing yearly concert series.

Known most for blending Fusion, Latin, Jazz, and R&B sounds, Spyro Gyra has produced hits since the 1970s, such as “Morning Dance.” The band has performed for nearly 50 years, logging over 10,000 shows on six continents and releasing 35 albums, garnering platinum, and gold records along the way.

Paula Fogarty, Savannah Jazz’s Executive Director, says, “We are excited about hosting Spyro Gyra as it is one of the iconic popular jazz bands of the late 20th and now early 21st centuries. Many of us have great memories of their music from the 1970s on and their performances are just as strong today; they have toured more than most bands of any genre and live is where they are most at home. This promises to be a night of positive high-energy music!”

The show begins at 7:00 p.m. Saturday night. To purchase tickets, click the link here.