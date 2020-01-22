Legendary Bluffton business owner passes away suddenly Monday

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – A legendary Bluffton business owner, Jeffrey Robinowich, suddenly passed away at 60 on Monday.

Robinowich suffered a stroke Monday morning and died later that day.

Robinowich was a second generation business owner and the owner of Morris Garage, a hub for many Bluffton residents for years. The garage will continue to be run by Robinowich’s wife and son.

The Lowcountry businessman was recently added to the Bluffton Wall of Fame. He formerly served as a president of the Bluffton Men’s Club and as a board member of the Bluffton Township Fire District.

Robinowich was laid to rest in Bonaventure Cemetery at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.