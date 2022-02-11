Legendary Bengals QB living in Lowcountry talks Super Bowl’s past, present

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) — He was one of the best quarterbacks of his generation and only one of two Cincinnati QB’s to take the Bengals to the Super Bowl, until this year.

It’s a day Ken Anderson says he will never forget.

“They say the team that scores first has the best chance to win,” says Anderson. “We are inside the five and I am looking for Isaac Curtis and I throw an interception to Dwight Hicks. Ate me up inside.”

Anderson was the NFL MVP in 1981, leading the Bengals to Super Bowl XVI, the team’s first, against his old mentor Bill Walsh, Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite Anderson’s 300 yards passing and rushing TD, the team came up just short, losing 26-21.

PONTIAC, MI – JANUARY 24: Ken Anderson #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XVI on January 24, 1982 at the Silver Dome in Pontiac, Michigan. The Niners won the Super Bowl 26 -21. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

“The disappointment of losing, going into the locker room analyzing it,” remembers Anderson. “We didn’t play our best that day. We had 5 turnovers, I has two interceptions myself. You aren’t going to win a football game with 5 turnovers.

“In any sport, you want to play in that last game of the year. Whether its the NBA Finals or World Series or Super Bowl. I guess you take solace in the fact you got there. We just didn’t get the job done.”

Anderson says it’s fun to see how the big game has changed over the years.

“There was no trophy presentation on the field because they (the tv network) had to get to 60 Minutes to start on time.”

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson (14) watches in frustration as his team goes down in defeat against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XVI, Jan. 24, 1982 by a score of 26-21. At left is teammate Rod Horn. (AP Photo)

“It’s a little bit different feel and the hoopla that goes with it. The tickets, face value to my game were like $40. Now the tickets are between $1,800 and $3,400.”

Anderson hopes the NFL may lower those prices someday, so “regular fans” can go to the Super Bowl too.

Right now he is enjoying watching the Bengals — the team he played for 16 years and coached another 10 with — get back to the big game for the first time since 1988.

“Now to kind of see the Bengals are good again so we have the pride in the team we’ve always had.”

Pride that never left Anderson, even when he went to rival Pittsburgh to become a Quarterback coach for the Steelers. A team he finally got his ring with.

He now lives on Hilton Head Island, but makes frequent trips back to Cincinnati.

“I’ve been around the Bengals a little. I can go down into the equipment room, have a cup of coffee, talk to the guys.”

He even texts with the coaching staff and star QB Joe Burrow, even though COVID-19 has kept the two Bengals legends from meeting in person.

“To be a part of it and to be a Cincinnati Bengal again is just fantastic.”

The 1975 NFL Man of the Year’s focus is now is more on the charitable side. The Ken Anderson Alliance started when his own nephew, who is severely autistic, “aged out’ of housing and services in the area. Since its inception, the Alliance has given out millions of dollars to help people with Autism and Down’s syndrome. There’s a coffee shop, Just Brew, which employs 14 people and has plans for 5 more locations, and the jobs that come with them.

Home Ken Anderson Alliance

“We service 100 adults a week in adult daycare services. We have 20 what we call outings every month where we go out in small groups.”

“Later this year we will break ground on a community that will house 170 adults with disabilities with a beautiful community center not only for socialization and recreation but job training.”

The Alliance’s biggest public fundraiser, the Autism Rocks concert is Feb. 20. It will take place in Cincinnati, but be simulcast down to Hilton Head Island. Rockfish, the Bengals place on gameday, will let folks watch and enjoy, as well as donate through a silent auction.

Autism Rock fundraiser will be held in Cincinnati and simulcast at Rockfish on Hilton Head

But before that, it’s gameday on Sunday.

“What happens if Cincinnati wins?”

“It may not be standing again if they win,” laughs Anderson. “and not from anybody burning or rioting. The noise level the decibels would shake everything and it would fall down.”

“I can’t wait to watch it,” smiles Anderson. “People ask me, are you going to be nervous? I said no I’m not playing, nobody is going to hit me. I’ll be fine.”

And it’s not a big surprise who Anderson thinks will win.

“There’s no doubt. You don’t bet against Joe Burrow. He’s found a way to win three games in the playoffs so far and he’ll do it again.”