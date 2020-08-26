Legal battle brewing between Beaufort Co., Hilton Head over newly approved fee

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A battle is brewing between Beaufort County and the town of Hilton Head Island over the cost of safety.

The result could mean some residents will have to pay up.

The Beaufort County Council Tuesday night approved a Uniform Services Fee for all the residents and businesses on the island.

The citizens of Beaufort County are owed some money,” said Councilman Brian Flewelling during the discussion on the topical at the Council meeting. “As it stands now all the other citizens in the county other than the ones in the town of Hilton Head are basically subsidizing the cost of law enforcement. Or at least a large portion of it in the Town of Hilton Head. I think it is unfair for the rest of our citizens to shoulder that burden.”

The fee, which ranges from $84 to $244 a year, will cover the cost of law enforcement services for the people of Hilton Head.

“We don’t think that’s fair to the rest of the taxpayers to pay for services that they are not getting. Its Hilton Head that is getting those services,” said Beaufort County Council Chairman Joe Passiment.

Law enforcement services that, according to the latest study, cost Beaufort County Sheriffs Office $4.4 million a year.

“They don’t have their own police force. We are their police force,” said Passiment.

The town of Hilton Head believes the force it gets doesn’t match the money it is being asked to pay.

“Paying full price for people who are freely moving around the county never seemed like to proper allocation of money for us,” said Steve Riley, Hilton Head town manager.

Riley is referring to Sheriff PJ Tanner’s past comments he allocates deputies throughout the county where they are needed. He would not dedicate a certain number of officers to Hilton Head all day every day.

While Riley says the town is satisfied with the services the sheriff’s office provides to the island, the town points out it provides almost $52 million in tax revenue each year — the lion’s share for the county — but does not get it’s fair share back in return. Riley says if it gets the same service as the rest of the county, then why should it pay more?

So Hilton Head made a counteroffer, taking on maintenance of the parks and 20 miles of county-owned roads on the island, along with a little over $2 million.

“We felt like with annual operational costs and the acceptance of some significant long term liabilities it was a fair trade,” said Riley. “We were taking on the responsibility for the parks that we own but we have long been maintained by the county on our behalf and some parks that the County owns that we have always maintained that we would take back, take on. There was a lot of deferred maintenance in those and a lot of deferred capital that it would be costing us.”

“It wasn’t a dollar for dollar trade, but it was something where long term cost would potentially be more than they would have gotten if we maintained the current relationship.”

It is an offer that was rejected by the county. Council said that proposal wouldn’t solve anything. There would still be a multi-million dollar hole in the county budget

“That money is not going to go away,” said Passiment. “The sheriff is providing services and that constitutes a dollar value.”

So the county, by a 7-2 vote, instituted the fee instead, which would come due in October.

But the town says it “vehemently” objects to the fee.

“(It) would mean Hilton Head Island residents would have to pay additional fees beyond what their households are already assessed for the same level of law enforcement services that Beaufort County and the Beaufort County Sheriff are constitutionally required to provide.” the Town of Hilton Head Island wrote in a release Tuesday.

“In our opinion, this is an unfair move on the part of Beaufort County Council and its Administration to collect more money for services our residents already pay for with their tax dollars. The Town has and will continue to maintain its financial support for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the excellent stand-alone services it receives. In its operating budget, the Town of Hilton Head Island provides direct reimbursement for beach enforcement, bar patrol, enhanced security services at the Heritage Golf Tournament, additional housing stipends for sheriff’s deputies to allow them to live on the Island, and free centrally located office space to ensure quick response to the community.”

“As such, we are considering legal action to block implementation and collection of this new service charge to protect Island residents from having to pay this illegal and unconscionable fee.”

“We are disappointed that our County leaders have taken this step rather than consider other ways to equitably provide services for our residents.”

The County Chairman responded in writing on Wednesday with a release that reads, in part:

“For the past 37 years, the Town compensated the County for these basic and additional services, but abruptly ended the arrangement this year.

Council engaged TischlerBise Inc., a fiscal, economic and planning consulting firm, to determine the true cost of providing basic County law enforcement services to the Town of Hilton Head Island.

TischlerBise found that the Town is receiving basic law enforcement services valued at approximately $4.4 million.

The other municipalities in Beaufort County are smaller in population and receive far fewer tourists than Hilton Head each year, but each has its own police department. In addition to paying their share for Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for secondary services, the Town of Bluffton pays $6.6 million annually for its own police agency; and the City of Beaufort pays $4.5 million for its department.

As the Town of Hilton Head’s population and daily number of visitors increased, so too did the Town’s law enforcement needs. In FY20, the Town was paying $3.4 million for policing, which is $1 million less than what TischlerBise has determined to be the actual cost of services.

Beaufort County Council based its decision to charge a uniform law enforcement fee to Hilton Head property owners on TischlerBise’s analysis.

County Council believes it is important that Hilton Head property owners pay their fair share of what it costs the County to provide a reliably safe community for residents, business owners, and visitors.

As chairman of County Council, I am willing to meet again with Hilton Head Town Council to resolve this matter before we implement this fee. I have already sent a message to the Town Manager Steve Riley to establish such a meeting and await their response.”

While the working relationship on several other issues and projects, like the Highway 278 corridor and garbage and recycling collection will continue amicably, this argument very well could end up in front of a judge.

“The time for negotiation has passed,” said Riley. “They are trying to collect this fee and we think it is unconstitutional.”

“We are confident if we have to go to court, ok, so be it,” said Passiment. “That’s the last resort, That’s the nuclear option. But we cannot absorb the cost”

The Hilton Head Town Council is holding a specially called meeting Thursday morning where it is expected to take the county to court over the fee.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says citizens will not see any changes in law enforcement protection on the Island, even if there’s a legal fight.