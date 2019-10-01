League of Women Voters host Tybee Mayoral Candidate Forum

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV)- Three candidates are vying to be the next mayor of Tybee Island.



A forum was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia giving each candidate a chance to answer voter questions and concerns.

This forum was a chance for Tybee voters to get to know who is running and what they plan to do about the island’s biggest issues.

Three candidates in the hot seat all hoping to convince voters they are fit to lead Tybee island.



Starting with Wanda Doyle, who’s served on Tybee City Council for fourteen years.

“Experience does matter, and I have that experience, said Doyle. “I have experience of sitting on the city council, I have experience with Mayor Buelterman in a lot of different areas.”



Mack Kitchens a local business owner and Tybee native, also making his bid.

“I’ve been in construction all my life and I have a good working knowledge of problems that we have here,” said Kitchen. “Such as drainage and building issues.”

Shirley Sessions also no stranger to public office, serving on the city council and as Mayor Pro Tem for four years.

“My vision for Tybee is to unite the island to work together with our residents, our business, and our leaders.”



Leading up to the forum voters submitted questions. One resident raised the issue of parking.

“There are a number of issues that are really important on Tybee,” said Julie Shepp, a Tybee resident. “I think the atmosphere here is changing we are trying to figure out how to accommodate residents and tourists so I think it’s going to be really challenging for the next mayor.”

The city’s water conservation efforts, including a proposed well, was another hot topic

“If we continue with that we don’t have to worry about being penalized or charged for anything by the EPD,” said Doyle. “We have a great sewage and water department that keeps up with that on a day-to-day basis.