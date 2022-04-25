BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The leader of a tri-county drug trafficking operation has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.

Operation Jump’s Start identified 57-year-old Nickson “Cujo” Joseph, of Brunswick, as the main distributor in a drug conspiracy across Camden, Glynn and McIntosh counties. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said four others named in the conspiracy have been sentenced after pleading guilty.

The remaining defendant, Kirk Westberry, 30, also of Brunswick, is set to be sentenced in May for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Officials said the operation began in 2019 when a source for the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office identified illegal drug distributors in the area. With the help of other law enforcement agencies, the sheriff’s office conducted controlled purchases of drugs and searched homes and vehicles, ultimately charging seven defendants.

“The investigation and prosecution in Operation Jump’s Start is an outstanding example of the successful partnership between local, state, and federal agencies in coordinating the fight against drug trafficking organizations,” stated U.S. Attorney David Estes. “We are committed to collaborating with our law enforcement partners to make our streets safer by identifying and prosecuting criminal conspiracies.”

Joseph was sentenced to 110 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin and alprazolam, Estes said. He was also fined $1,500 and ordered to serve three years of supervised release once he completes his prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.