Cultural Arts Center tour touts artisan amenities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - It took years to bring the center from the drawing board to reality. Now, the $18 million facility is taking shape.

City leaders gathered at the building site on Montgomery Street to turn the first shovels of dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for Savannah's Cultural Arts Center in December, 2015.

Now, we're getting more than a look through the fence outside the center as the city hosts a walk through the facility lead by architect Patrick Shay.

"It's been a challenge, especially for the builders. Easier to draw than it is to build," said Shay.

There are roughly 37,000 square feet of space inside. It's going to be the new home for the Hostess City's S.P.A.C.E. program, an acronym for Savannah's Place for Art & Cultural Education.

Marty Johnston was tapped to oversee construction of the project years ago.

Johnston says it will fall under the management of Savannah's Human Services Department. "We really need this. The classes and what we do is extraordinary for the space that we currently have. That's a leased space," said Johnston.

Leasing space for the programs, which hires artisans to offer classes to the public, will become a thing of the past.

The Center will be a hands-on learning facility with lessons available to people in a wide array of mediums. There are various venues inside for performing arts as well.

Even before the Savannah Cultural Arts Center was off the drawing board, there was criticism in the community that the money could be better used elsewhere in the city.

But because this is a SPLOST project, Johnston says there's no wiggle-room in how those monies can be spent.

"There's not an option to do away with the project and move the money somewhere else," said Johnston.

The price tag is nearly $18 million, all of it taxpayer money paid through SPLOST.

Shay says when the construction is completed, the building will be a hands-on learning center for the arts, not a hands-off viewing facility.

"This is gonna be a forum and not a temple. This isn't a place to just come and look at art. This is a place to come and be with other artists and learn about art, share art...and make art," Shay said.

The public should get to see the finished project sometime later this year.

Also, the public will be able to rent space inside the center for gatherings like receptions, parties, and even private movie viewings in the theater.

Those bookings will be available through the city's website once it opens: http://savannahga.gov/481/Human-Services