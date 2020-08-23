Lawsuit: Owners must improve Jesup apartment complex to cut crime

JESUP, Ga. (AP) — A district attorney is suing the owners of a southeast Georgia apartment complex, with officials saying they want to force improvements.

Wayne County District Attorney Jackie Johnson filed the suit Monday against the owners and managers of Briarwood Apartment Homes in Jesup.

Johnson says she’s suing to have the apartments declared a public nuisance because police have responded to more than 400 calls at the apartment complex in the past four years.

Jesup Police Chief Mike Lane says the complaint asks managers to consider a new fence, gated access, new surveillance cameras or parking decals.

If Johnson wins the suit and nothing is done, the apartment complex could be shut down.