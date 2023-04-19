SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Back in December 2021, Chatham County commissioners approved a contract with Chatham Emergency Services to provide fire protection for many parts of the unincorporated area.

As part of the contract, the county bills and collects an annual subscription fire fee that’s used to reimburse Chatham EMS for its costs.

There are two components: a flat rate of $100 and a fee based on the square footage of your property, which includes all structures that could possibly catch fire.

But in a class action lawsuit filed against the county in February, plaintiffs Damon and Sebrell Smith argue the fire fee violates Georgia law.

“The Fire Fee is an illegal tax, rather than a reasonable fee based upon the expected cost to provide fire protection services for the Subject Property and the properties of the prospective class members,” the lawsuit claims.

Further, the plaintiffs say that under state law, property taxes are required to be ad valorem, meaning they’re assessed based on the property value — not a flat fee for the land and a variable rate for the square footage of all structures.

The lawsuit seeks a refund for fire fees assessed and collected from July 1, 2022, to the present, plus prejudgment interest.

The county would have to repay each Chatham County resident who paid their fire fee if a judge ruled in favor of the Smiths.

WSAV News 3 has reached out to the county for comment.