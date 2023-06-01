BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV)— A lawsuit filed in Beaufort County claims a child in custody at a South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (SCDJJ) facility was attacked by employees and forced to fight other juveniles.

The lawsuit, filed in civil court on May 26, names the SCDJJ and AMIKids Beaufort as defendants. AMIKids Beaufort is a partner of the SCDJJ as part of the national nonprofit, AMIKids, geared toward assisting troubled children in the juvenile justice system.

Court documents claim the juvenile was attacked by both SCDJJ and AMIKids Beaufort employees while in custody at an unnamed SCDJJ facility. The suit also alleges the child was “made to fight” with other children in custody.

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of being made aware of the violence and being negligent and careless, which resulted in severe injuries and losses to the child.

The child is being represented by Charleston attorney Daniel C. Boles.