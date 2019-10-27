Lawmakers of the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry react to Trump’s announcement that ISIS leader is dead

FILE – This file image made from video posted on a militant website April 29, 2019, purports to show the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, being interviewed by his group’s Al-Furqan media outlet. The IS erupted from the chaos of Syria and Iraq’s conflicts and swiftly did what no Islamic militant group had done before, conquering a giant stretch of territory and declaring itself a “caliphate.” U.S. officials said late Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 that al-Baghdadi was the target of an American raid in Syria and may have died in an explosion. (Al-Furqan media via AP, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local and state representatives of the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry are speaking out after President Trump announced that the leader of ISIS is dead.

The president announced Sunday morning that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State group, was killed during a U.S. military raid.

Sunday, Governor Brian Kemp tweeted his support of the intelligence officials who worked to make the mission happen.

“It’s a great day for America!” Kemp said. “Our family is deeply grateful to U.S. special ops and intelligence officials who brought terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to justice last night.”

Senators Johnny Isakson and David Perdue released statements regarding the raid.

Isakson released the following statement Sunday afternoon:

“America is one of the greatest forces for peace in the world. The best way to secure peace is to counter violent radicalism with superior force. I applaud yesterday’s heroic actions by our U.S. special operations forces and intelligence services to root out and eliminate the top leader of the oppressive Islamic State terrorist group. While the threat posed by ISIS and other transnational terrorist organizations in the Middle East continues to persist, we must remain committed to sustained American leadership, in conjunction with our allies and partners, in the fight against terrorism in this very unstable region of the world.” Sen. Johnny Isakson

Perdue took to Twitter to praise the president’s strategy and released the following statement:

“President Trump’s strategy in Syria sends a message to terrorists: You can run but you cannot hide,” Perdue said. “Al-Baghdadi proves that. Hats off to our special operations forces, intelligence officers, and all those involved in this mission. It’s a great day for America.”

Congressman Buddy Carter also issued a statement.

“Killing the evil leader of ISIS is a victory for the United States and all those around the world who stand with us against the scourge that is radical terrorism,” Carter said. “The United States has again shown that we will never slow down in our resolve to eliminate terrorism once and for all.”

Carter then added, “I thank our brave members of the military who risk their lives to protect our freedoms, families and way of life from those seeking to destroy it.”

In South Carolina, Senator Lindsey Graham spoke with Mario Bartiromo on Fox News Channel about the news and tweeted his reaction to the announcement.

“Last night the best of America confronted the worst of mankind,” Graham said. “And the good guys won.”

Tim Scott also took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

“I am profoundly grateful to our intelligence community and troops for finding al-Baghdadi and successfully carrying out their mission, Scott said. “The President’s sound decision making brought us one step closer to bringing justice to all who have been murdered by ISIS.”

Rep. Joe Cunningham had positive things to say about the news on Twitter as well.

“I am incredibly thankful to our military, intelligence community, and Kurdish partners for successfully carrying out this mission against ISIS leader al-Baghdadi,” Cunningham said. “Their heroic action has made America and the world safer.”