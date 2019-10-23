Lawmakers honor fallen Fort Stewart soldiers in moment of silence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Lawmakers held a moment of silence in Washington Tuesday night to honor the lives of the Fort Stewart soldiers killed in a training mission this weekend.

Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Jenkins, 41 of Gainesville, Florida, 21-year-old Pfc. Antonio Garcia, of Peoria, Arizona, and Cpl. Thomas Cole Walker, 22, of Conneaut, Ohio, lost their lives when their Bradley Fighting Vehicle rolled over off of a bridge as they were training for their deployment to the Fort Irwin National Training Center in California.

Three other soldiers, who have not been identified at this time, were injured in the incident but are expected to be okay.

Georgia’s 1st District Congressman Buddy Carter, joined by fellow members of the state’s delegation and representatives from the soldiers’ hometowns, rose on the floor of the United States House of Representatives to honor the fallen.

“These men represented the greatest among us,” Carter said. “It will take time to grapple with this loss, but I know the Fort Stewart and 3ID communities are strong in their resolve.

“We are with you in this most difficult time.”

Sunday’s training incident remains under investigation by the 3rd Infantry Division and a team from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, Fort Rucker, Alabama.

